$5M Grandparent Scam Targeted Hundreds; FBI Charges 13 In Scheme That Swindled Americans

Hundreds of people have received calls like that, but they were fake. Federal investigators call it the “grandparent scam.” The scheme allegedly targeted hundreds of older Americans — including at least 50 in Massachusetts — and stole more than $5 million, according to the US Attorney for Massachusetts.

Federal prosecutors say they’ve charged 13 people who “ran a sophisticated ‘call center’ operation in the Dominican Republic that tricked hundreds of elderly victims in the United States into believing that their grandchildren and other close family members were in trouble and needed money.” The group was allegedly led by Oscar Manuel Castanos Garcia and relied on multiple co-conspirators to make and manage the fraudulent calls.

Investigators say the operation built call-center facilities in the Dominican Republic, complete with “phone and computer technology for the employees to use to call elderly victims in the United States.”

The scam often began with an “Opener” pretending to be a grandchild who had been in an accident. They would read from a script and eventually pass the phone to a "closer" who would demand the victim pay money in fees or other charges because of the accident.

Managers allegedly oversaw the callers, provided scripts, and “maintained a running scoreboard at the call center identifying the openers and closers responsible for scam earnings.” Victims were often told to hand over cash to “runners” in the U.S. or to ship money via mail or commercial carriers. In some cases, scammers “would direct the victims to ship packages of cash to specified addresses” or “order unwitting rideshare drivers to drive the elderly victims to the bank to withdraw additional funds.”

Once the cash was in hand, prosecutors allege that “at the direction of Castanos Garcia’s and others, the runners would engage in financial transactions with the victims’ money, including depositing cash into bank accounts and delivering it to co-conspirators in New York and elsewhere.”

One image shows defendant Tavarez Jimenez holding stacks of cash after he “had just delivered $189,250 to a money transmitter in New York to be transmitted to the Dominican Republic.”

The charges include conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud, each carrying “a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000, or twice the loss to the victim.” A separate charge of money laundering conspiracy “provides for up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $500,000 or twice the amount of laundered funds, whichever is greater.”

Members of the public who believe they may be victims of this case, or other elder fraud scams, should contact USAMA.VictimAssistance@usdoj.gov or call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.