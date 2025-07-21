$5K Raised After Death Of Paterson Realtor Adam Bonilla

A GoFundMe for Adam Bonilla had raised $5,000 as of Monday, July 21.

The fundraiser, launched by Joel Medina and Marisol Burgos, describes Bonilla as a bright light with a huge heart and unforgettable energy.

“Adam was honestly one of the greatest people I ever had the honor of meeting,” Medina wrote. “He always had the best energy and lit up every room he entered with his smile.”

Bonilla, who worked as a real estate agent according to his social media, is remembered as someone who showed up for others — always.

“Anytime I ever needed him, he was there,” Medina said. “I will forever be grateful for the time we had together.”

The fundraiser aims to help Bonilla’s family cover funeral expenses as they mourn “an unbearable loss.”

“Any help will be greatly appreciated,” the page reads. “Thank you.”

Click here to view Adam Bonilla's campaign.

