$588M In Tax Credits Approved For Housing Redevelopment Projects Across NJ: Here's Where

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) Board approved the projects last week under the state’s Aspire Program and Historic Property Reinvestment Program (HPRP).

Two projects in Newark received a combined $24 million in HPRP tax credits, including the rehabilitation of 292-306 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, formerly St. Michael’s Hospital. The site will be converted into co-living apartments offering 42 units and 144 bedrooms — eight of which will be affordable — along with retail space, fitness and lounge areas, and workspaces.

Another Newark project at 10 Park Place, the former Firemen’s Insurance Company Building (located right down the street from the NJPAC), will be turned into a mixed-use residential building featuring 196 affordable units and first-floor retail. The project received $12 million in HPRP tax credits and $81 million in Aspire tax credits.

In East Orange, 533 Main Street, LLC was awarded more than $297 million for the Crossings at Brick Church Station Phase 1B, a nine-story, mixed-income development that will include 420 rental units, with 84 affordable and 63 workforce housing units.

In Trenton, Rowan Preservation, LLC received more than $66 million to rehabilitate Rowan Towers, a 15-story residential building at 620 West State Street that will undergo extensive interior and infrastructure upgrades.

In New Brunswick, 11 Spring Street Urban Renewal, LLC was awarded $120 million in tax credits for a 27-story high-rise featuring 300 apartments, 20 percent of which will be affordable.

According to NJEDA, the Aspire and HPRP programs are designed to support mixed-use, transit-oriented development and historic preservation, helping to transform underused properties into housing and community spaces.

