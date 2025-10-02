$55K Raised For Driver Who Caused Double Fatal North Bergen Pursuit-Crash Sparks Debate

Joseph Aziz, 20, of Jersey City, was identified as the driver of a Honda Accord pursued by North Bergen Police Lt. Jason Appello after an alleged traffic violation near 70th Street and Tonnelle Avenue on Sunday, Sept. 28, according to the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office.

About a minute later, just before 11:20 p.m., Aziz’s vehicle collided with a Toyota Corolla stopped at a light between 50th and 51st streets. Aziz and the Corolla’s driver, Brian Rivera, 24, of North Bergen, were both killed.

Rivera, a police dispatcher who had just finished playing in a soccer game with his younger brother, was remembered as a hero for repositioning his car to shield his sibling and two friends from the impact. Three passengers in his vehicle remain hospitalized.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe launched by Janet Shenouda for Aziz’s mother, Elena, describes him as “a kind and hardworking young man” who had supported his widowed mother, a substitute teacher, and his younger brother in nursing school. “The family is devastated and now faces not only deep grief but also overwhelming financial burdens,” Shenouda wrote.

The campaign, however, has sparked mixed reactions.

On HudPost's Instagram, some criticized Aziz’s actions, calling them “a complete disregard for human safety that ended in death” and emphasizing that “an innocent person died due to the careless and reckless actions of him.”

Others defended him, saying, “This mistake doesn’t define anyone or anything about you… No matter what Joe your legacy will never be forgotten.”

