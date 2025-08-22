$52K In Appliances, Tools Stolen By Organized Theft Ring In PA, Suspect Caught In NJ

Balvin Greene, 32, Terrell Jackson, 39, and Kristopher Heard, 38, all of Philadelphia, were arrested and charged with multiple felonies, including running a corrupt organization, organized retail theft, retail theft, conspiracy, and dealing in the proceeds of unlawful activity, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele.

From May 18 through Aug. 11, 2025, the group carried out 38 thefts in Montgomery, Bucks, Delaware, and Philadelphia counties, resulting in $51,350.01 in losses to Home Depot.

The men repeatedly targeted high-value items including Ryobi pressure washers, Shark and Dyson vacuums, Milwaukee chainsaws, air conditioners, and battery starter kits, investigators said. Surveillance showed them walking out of stores without paying, then transporting the stolen goods to Philadelphia, where they sold them at cut-rate prices through “porch sales” and other methods.

On Aug. 14, search and arrest warrants were executed in Philadelphia, where detectives seized approximately $10,000 worth of stolen merchandise, $2,000 in cash, and illegal drugs, Steele said.

“Organized retail theft is not a victimless crime. It drives up costs for consumers, threatens the safety of store employees and drains resources from our communities,” Steele said in a statement.

Jackson and Greene were taken into custody on Aug. 14. Bail for Jackson was set at $25,000 cash, while Greene’s was set at $25,077 by Judge Todd Stephens. Both men have preliminary hearings scheduled before Judge Christopher J. Cerski on Thursday, Aug. 28 at 11:30 a.m.

Heard was arrested in New Jersey and is currently awaiting extradition to Montgomery County for arraignment.

Assistant District Attorney Caitlin Shortridge is prosecuting the case.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.