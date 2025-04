A winning ticket from the Monday, April 28 drawing worth $50,000 was sold at ShopRite on 372 Broadway in Hillsdale, lottery officials announced.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls plus the Powerball.

The winning numbers were: 26, 43, 51, 56, 60 and Powerball 24. The Power Play multiplier was 4x.

The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Wednesday, April 30.

