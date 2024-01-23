50 Cent Coming To Paramus Stew Leonard's For Bottle Signing

The legendary "Candy Shop" and "In Da Club" rapper will be hosting a bottle signing of his new Branson Cognac and Chemin du Roi champagne at Stew Leonard's at 700 Paramus Park in Paramus on Wednesday, Feb. 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

50 Cent a.ka. Curtis Jackson had previously done a signing at Stew Leonard's in Westchester County, NY. Blake Keonard, the president of Stew Leonard's Wine and Spirits said it was the most successful celebrity event they had done, with more than 1,000 shoppers lined up to meet him.

To meet 50, all customers must pre-purchase their bottle-bundle event packages featuring Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi at www.stewswines.com by selecting the Paramus location in the drop-down menu and using the “click and pick up” function.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.