5-Year-Old Son Witnessed NJ Mom's Murder, Say Loved Ones Raising Domestic Violence Awareness

Saldana’s life was tragically cut short on Thursday, Jan. 9, when the 38-year-old South Brunswick resident was killed in her home on Route 27 by Roman Romanovskiy, 41, according to the Middlesex County prosecutor.

Her family says the loss has shattered their lives, leaving them to pick up the pieces for the four children she leaves behind, ages 19, 16, 5, and three weeks.

"Lauren faced many challenges in her life, but one thing was clear: she loved her children in the best way she knew how and wanted them to have more out of life than she did," reads a GoFundMe launched for her children by Kayla GD.

Saldana’s youngest children, especially, have been left vulnerable. Her 5-year-old son witnessed her murder, the campaign says, and her newborn daughter will never have the chance to know her mother.

Her oldest child is now stepping up to try to gain custody of her siblings, hoping to provide them with the stability, love, and support they desperately need, the campaign reads.

"She did not deserve for her life to be taken in such a heinous and disgusting way," the GoFundMe continues.

"We are also committed to shedding light on the issue of domestic violence, which played a major role in this devastating tragedy."

If you or someone you know is in need of help, the National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or texting “BEGIN” to 88788.

"Help is available," Kayla writes, "and no one should have to face this alone. Please let her story be the reason you leave."

Click here to donate to Lauren Saldana's children.

