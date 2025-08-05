5-Year-Old Boy Forced To Eat Feces, Tied To Chair By Couple: DA

Charles Smitley, 29, and Colleen Cassidy, 36, of Monessen, are each facing charges of endangering the welfare of children, unlawful restraint, and simple assault, according to prosecutors.

The child had been placed in the care of relatives in April. They told authorities the boy appeared dirty, unhygienic, and hungry. They rushed him to a local emergency room after noticing he was in pain and had visible bruises on his legs and buttocks.

Doctors admitted the child to a pediatric unit, where healthcare workers reported he appeared severely emaciated and had gone days without eating. Nurses noted bruising on his arms and legs as well as marks on his buttocks, which they said were consistent with him being tied to a chair for extended periods.

During a forensic interview, the boy allegedly told workers that Smitley and Cassidy struck him with a paddle, tied him to a chair, forced him to eat his own feces, and made him sleep on a bathroom floor in the basement without blankets or pillows.

Another child living in the home corroborated the victim’s allegations of abuse but said he had not been abused himself, investigators said.

Smitley and Cassidy’s preliminary arraignment was held before a judge, resulting in both being remanded to the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post bail, court records show.

Authorities emphasized that all charges are accusations and the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

