5-Pound Pot Bust Behind School Sidelines Dealer: Elmwood Park PD

An Elmwood Park man who'd parked behind a local school had five pounds of pot for sale in his car, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (file)
Jerry DeMarco
Officers approached the vehicle, which was parked behind the Gantner Avenue School, shortly before 9 a.m. on a Sunday, Elmwood Park Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

They found Richard Wochinger, 45, with a pound of marijuana each packed into a vacuum-sealed bag, a digital scale and assorted paraphernalia, the chief said.

Wochinger was charged with possession and distribution of the pot, among other offenses, before being released pending court action.

