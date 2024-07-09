$4.75M Mansion Is Most Expensive Home Ever Sold In This Bergen County Town

The 6-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom brand-new property at 17 Harvey Ln., in Upper Saddle River sold for $4.75 million this week with Tony Nabhan of Keller Williams City Views.

Nabhan said the home, which sits on just over 1.1 acres of land, was originally listed for $3.5 million during the design phase. After the property owner added an in-ground pool, a garage bay (bringing the total from three to four) and a walk-out finished basement, the price shot up another million-plus.

This is the fourth home in USR that closed with Nabhan for over $4 million, and is the most expensive home ever sold in Upper Saddle River, sale records show.

The second most-expensive home ever sold in Upper Saddle River was at 30 Yeoman Dr., which went for $4.7 million in November 2022. Before that, the record was held by 59 Eagle Rim Road, which went for $4.25 million in December 2021.

USR has home to many notable people, including former NBA star Jason Kidd, pro tennis player Kristie Ahn, NY Jets kicker Jay Feely, New York Yankees pitcher Ron Villone, and more.

According to Redfin, the housing market in USR is hotter than its been in years, where the median residential listing price is $1.4 million.

