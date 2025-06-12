$46K, Drugs, And Guns Seized In Hackensack Bust; Man Arrested, Police Say

On Wednesday, June 11, Detective Michael Reo and Detective Aaron Rios of the Crime Suppression Bureau stopped a 2025 Ford Explorer on Route 80 west near East Kennedy Street, police said.

Inside the vehicle, officers found “a significant amount of unregulated marijuana and U.S. Currency,” according to Hackensack Police Chief Michael Antista.

The driver, who was identified as Felix Molina, was arrested and taken to police headquarters.

Later that night, a court-authorized search was done at Molina’s apartment in Hackensack, police said.

There, detectives seized:

More than four pounds of unregulated marijuana,

Over 100 oxycodone pills,

Several ounces of cocaine,

Numerous amounts of ecstasy,

Over 100 used bags with drug residue, and

About $46,000 in cash believed to be profits from criminal activity.

Molina was charged with multiple drug offenses and money laundering and lodged in the county jail, Antista said.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 844-466-6789 or go to www.bergencrimestoppers.org. Tips can be made anonymously and may be eligible for a reward.

