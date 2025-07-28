$44K Raised For Family Of 4-Year-Old Killed In Oakland

Jalen Caleb Gomez and his siblings were crossing Ramapo Valley Road and East Oak Street when they were struck by a vehicle operated by a 56-year-old woman Thursday, July 24, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Jalen, identified by family members, was pronounced dead at the scene while his 5-year-old brother was hospitalized with serious injuries. His 32-year-old mother and the boys' 9-month-old sister were treated for minor injuries and released.

As of Monday, July 28, more than $44,000 had been raised on a campaign for the family. Click here to donate.

Visitation is set for Friday, Aug. 1 at the Oakland Memorial Home. Service details were not made public as of press time.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.