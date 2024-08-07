$42K Raised For Family Of NJ Man Killed In 'Tragic Accident' Vacationing In Thailand

Basciano died in a "tragic accident," according to a fundraiser set up to support his family, though additional details have not been made available. As of Wednesday, Aug. 7, the fundraiser has raised more than $42,000.

Basciano graduated Mount Olive High School in 2008 and worked in construction management before going into finance, spending the last nine years at Asset Based Lending, his obituary reads.

Last year Basciano married his wife, Karen, who survives him, and they enjoyed traveling the world together and spending time with their dog, Kale, according to his obituary.

"Mike served as a beacon of strength for all those around him," Jennifer Shaddock, who organized the fundraiser, wrote.

"Whether you knew Mike for years or met him only minutes ago, he treated you with kindness and was sure to make you laugh. Mike spent his life demonstrating compassion and generosity to this world. We hope to honor his generosity with your donations and support."

Basciano is also survived by his mother, Theresa, his siblings, Vinnie, Michelle and Christopher, his grandmother, Eleanor and numerous other family and friends, his obituary reads.

A celebration of life was held on Friday, Aug. 2 at Dangler Funeral Home in Morris Plains, according to his obituary.

To view his obituary, click here. To view the fundraiser, click here.

