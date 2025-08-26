Partly Cloudy 78°

4-Year-Old Paterson Girl’s Dad, GF Indicted In Brutal Death: Prosecutor

A Paterson couple has been indicted after a 4-year-old girl died from blunt force trauma in May, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

Givenchy Stewart and Ashanti Givens 

 Photo Credit: Passaic County Prosecutor's Office
Cecilia Levine
An autopsy determined the child’s death was a homicide, Valdes said. The girl was found unresponsive around 8:45 p.m. on May 6 near Pearl Street and Carroll Street in Paterson and was pronounced dead at 9:33 p.m. at Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center.

The investigation determined that the child’s father, Givenchy Stewart, 21, and his girlfriend, Ashanti Givens, 21, had left her unattended in a Paterson apartment for significant periods on May 5 and May 6, Valdes said.

Givens is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and third-degree hindering apprehension, Valdes said. Stewart is charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree hindering, she said.

Both remain detained pending trial and are scheduled for arraignment on Sept. 8 before Superior Court Judge Marybel Mercado-Ramirez, Valdes said.

