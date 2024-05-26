4-Year-Old Boy Drowns In NJ Pool, Prosecutor Says

The 4-year-old was found lifeless in a residential pool in North Brunswick around 7:45 p.m. Saturday, May 25, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and North Brunswick Police Chief Joseph Battaglia said.

Upon their arrival, authorities performed CPR on the boy, who was rushed to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, Ciccone said.

The incident is being investigated by Detective John Hanrahan of the North Brunswick Police Department who can be reached at 732-247-0922 or Detective Michelle Coppola of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office who can be reached at 732 745-3477.

