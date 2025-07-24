4 NJ Men Tried To Cash Phony Checks At TD Bank: Fairfield PD

On Monday, July 21 at 5 p.m. officers responded to the bank at 436 Hollywood Ave. after an employee recognized Jaydin Colon, a 20-year-old Garfield resident, who had previously cashed a fraudulent check in the past at the branch, Fairfield police said.

Colon was trying to cash a $1,616.04 fraudulent arrest and he was placed under arrest, police said.

While officers were apprehending Colon, they saw a vehicle parked illegally in a nearby parking lot, police said. The occupants of the vehicle, Clifton Samuel, a 31-year-old Bloomfield resident and Justin Johnson-Pittman, a 26-year-old Newark resident, said they were waiting for a female friend, police said.

An officer observed several items in the vehicle consistent with illegally printing checks including a printer, a laptop, blank check paper, a card scanning device, and other checks from various businesses, police said. Police determined the men were with Colon and were placed under arrest, officers said.

The trio were charged with credit card theft, uttering a forged document and conspiracy, among other offenses, police said.

The next day, Fairfield police responded to the same bank when a man, Jonta Bianco, a 26-year-old Paterson resident, tried to cash a fraudulent check for $1,683.20, police said. An employee told officers the check in question was issued from the same company as the day before, raising their suspicion, police said.

Bianco originally told police he was cashing a check from work but then said he received the check from an unknown male, was supposed to cash it and split the proceeds, officers said.

He was arrested and charged with forgery and attempted theft by deception, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.