4-Month-Old Baby Girl Found Unresponsive In Clifton Dies At Hospital: Prosecutor

A 4-month-old baby girl was found unresponsive inside a Clifton home and later died at the hospital, authorities announced Thursday, Oct. 2.

 Photo Credit: Clifton Police
Cecilia Levine
Clifton Police were called to a home near Ackerman Avenue and Milosh Street around 3:36 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi. 

The infant was taken by ambulance to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, where she was pronounced dead at 4:28 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities ask anyone with information to contact the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or [email protected].

