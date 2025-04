According to Oradell officials, the crash happened on Forest Avenue.

Photos from the scene show three vehicles, including one that had overturned near Oradell Avenue, at approximately 8:50 a.m.

Oradell police say four people were hospitalized with minor injuries. A cause was not identified. Officers from both Oradell and Paramus responded, along with the Oradell Fire Department and Holy Name EMS.

