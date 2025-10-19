Wrong-Way Driver Causes Quadruple Fatal On NJ Turnpike, Cops Say: 4 Jewish Teens Dead

Troopers responded around 12:42 a.m. to the crash near milepost 1.3 in Carneys Point Township, according to New Jersey State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan.

Christopher Neff, 41, of Westminster, CO, was driving a Dodge pickup truck northbound in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike when it collided head-on with a Mazda SUV traveling south, Marchan said.

The Mazda, driven by Yaakov Kilberg, 19, of Lakewood, was carrying three passengers: Aharon Lebovits, 18, and Shlomo Cohen, 18, both of Lakewood, and Chaim Grossman, 18, of Fallsburg, New York, state police said.

After the head-on crash, the Mazda was struck by a Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Harpret Singh Sandhu, 29, of Nova Scotia, according to police.

All four occupants of the Mazda — Kilberg, Lebovits, Cohen, and Grossman — were pronounced dead at the scene, Marchan said.

Neff suffered serious injuries, while Sandhu was not hurt, police said.

The crash remains under investigation, and no additional details are available at this time, Marchan said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.