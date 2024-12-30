4-Car Crash Brings Major Police Response To Route 17 Shopping Center (Photos)

The New Milford resident was attempting to park her 2024 White Honda Prologue in a designated parking stall when she hit the gas, sending her car into two other parked cars and a 2014 Land Rover driving through the lot of the Mid Ridge shopping center around 3:50 p.m., Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti said.

The shopping center is home to a HomeGoods and Burlington. The structure that was damaged was previously home to Modell's and is purportedly going to be a Lidl supermarket.

Three vehicles required towing, while one of the parked vehicles was able to be driven away, incident photographer Boyd A. Loving said. A 7-year-old child was evaluated for injuries at the scene, but his parents declined further medical treatment, according to Loving.

"Fortunately, the vehicle did not penetrate the building, and the impact caused only minor injuries to four individuals," Guidetti said. "Two inside the Honda and two in the Land Rover.

"Paramus Police detectives responded to the scene to document the incident, and the Paramus Building Department was notified to assess the structural integrity of the building."

