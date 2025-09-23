3AM Motorcycle Stop Turns Up Gun, Drugs, Knife: Clifton PD

At about 3:14 a.m., Officer Benjamin Bressel saw a 2024 Zhilo motorcycle with two riders near Lexington Avenue and Highland Avenue, Lt. Robert Anderson said. The driver wore a ski mask, and the passenger had no helmet. The motorcycle turned onto Van Winkle Avenue into Passaic before parking, and Bressel conducted a stop, according to Anderson.

The driver was identified as Daymon Duncan-Wilson, 33, of Passaic, and the passenger as Jim Murillo, 34, of Clifton, Anderson said.

During the stop, officers found suspected evidence of drug distribution. A probable cause search revealed Murillo had drug paraphernalia consistent with packaging materials and an open folding knife fixed in the open position, Anderson said.

Duncan-Wilson was allegedly carrying a Ruger LCP .380-caliber handgun with the serial number removed. Anderson said the magazine contained a hollow point round. He also had a cross-body bag with six vials of suspected crack cocaine, 126 suspected MDMA pills, 28 suspected alprazolam pills, and six suspected amphetamine pills.

Duncan-Wilson was charged with possession of a handgun, possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of hollow point ammunition, possession of a firearm during a CDS offense, certain persons not to possess a weapon, distribution of CDS, and distribution within 1,000 feet of a school, Anderson said.

Murillo was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to Anderson.

Both were processed and turned over to the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office corrections hub pending court appearances, Anderson said.

