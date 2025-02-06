$39.5M In Fake Sports Gear Seized In Massive Crackdown Before Super Bowl LIX

More than 214,500 items were seized in the year-long crackdown, Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a news release on Wednesday, Feb. 5. "Operation Team Player" targeted fake jerseys, hats, jewelry, and other memorabilia being sold to fans.

Led by the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center (IPR Center), the operation involved Homeland Security Investigations, Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and major sports leagues.

The initiative has captured more than $455 million in fake merchandise since 2013.

"With the rise of e-commerce, it has become incredibly easy for criminals to create fake websites, online marketplaces, and social media ads offering deceptive deals with the sole intention of scamming sports fans," said IPC Center director Ivan Arvelo. "That’s why our partnership with sports leagues, such as the NFL, is critical in our efforts to raise awareness about the dangers of counterfeit merchandise and help consumers make informed purchasing decisions."

With the Super Bowl set for a few days after the announcement of the massive seizure, New Orleans police, Homeland Security agents, and NFL officials will patrol for illegal vendors selling fake merchandise and monitor for counterfeit tickets.

"Excitement is growing ahead of the big game in New Orleans on Sunday," said Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill. "But if you're looking to be in that number — and buy tickets to the Super Bowl LIX, you've got to do your homework first. Sadly, many con artists will be working overtime this week to prey on innocent people looking to attend the game."

To help fans avoid scams, the IPR Center and the NFL launched the "True Fans Keep It Real" campaign, offering tips to identify counterfeit items and protect their purchases.

Fans are advised to buy from trusted retailers, inspect merchandise for poor quality, and use official ticketing sources like NFL Ticket Exchange by Ticketmaster. Super Bowl LIX will be entirely digital, meaning paper tickets and screenshots will not be accepted for entry.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will kick off inside the Caesars Superdome at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9.

