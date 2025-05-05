39 Injured In NJ Turnpike Chain-Reaction Bus Crash: State Police

Troopers responded at 12:55 p.m. on Sunday, May 4, to the northbound outer roadway at milepost 56.4 in Chesterfield Township, Burlington County.

A preliminary investigation shows that two Van Hool buses were driving north when one rear-ended the other, police said. The crash caused a chain-reaction collision with three passenger vehicles traveling behind the buses.

In total, 39 people had minor injuries and were taken to area hospitals, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation. No further information was available.

