39 Injured In NJ Turnpike Chain-Reaction Bus Crash: State Police

Thirty-nine people were hurt in a crash involving two buses and three cars on the New Jersey Turnpike, state police said.

NJ Turnpike crash Sunday, May 4.

 Photo Credit: NJDOT
Cecilia Levine
Troopers responded at 12:55 p.m. on Sunday, May 4, to the northbound outer roadway at milepost 56.4 in Chesterfield Township, Burlington County.

A preliminary investigation shows that two Van Hool buses were driving north when one rear-ended the other, police said. The crash caused a chain-reaction collision with three passenger vehicles traveling behind the buses.

In total, 39 people had minor injuries and were taken to area hospitals, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation. No further information was available.

