3,850 Heroin Folds, 67 Crack Bags, $35K Seized, Arrest Made Across From Paterson School

The Bureau of Narcotics investigators also seized more than $35,000 in alleged profits in arresting Angel Rodriguez, 27, Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

Citizen complaints brought his detectives to the area of 14th Avenue off East 33rd Street across from the St. Therese CCD School, the sheriff said.

After watching Rodriguez in action, some detectives followed him and stopped his Honda Accord at Broadway and East 38th Street, Berdnik said.

They arrested Rodriguez and collected 550 heroin folds, dozens of bags of crack and a small amount of cash, the sheriff said.

At the same time, their colleagues hit Rodriguez's apartment, where Berdnik said they confiscated 3,300 folds of heroin and $35,178 in suspected drug cash.

Berdnik put the value of the drugs at roughly $10,000.

A Superior Court in Paterson released Rodriguez pending further court action hours after his arrest, records show.

