3,800 Files Of Child Porn, Mass Resident Arrested: Hoboken PD

An investigation into Tyler Wright began in August 2024 after receiving a tip that child pornography was found on their computer, Hoboken police said. Wright was living in Massachusetts after moving out of Hoboken, police said.

Detectives discovered more than 3,800 items containing child pornography on Wright’s computer, police said.

Wright surrendered to police on Monday, Sept. 8, police said, and faces charges of endangering the welfare of a child.

According to their Linkedin, Wright is a graduate of the Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken.

