$3.7K In Beauty Products Stolen From Route 17 Ulta, Trio From Passaic County In Custody: Cops

On Saturday, April 19, officers responded to a shoplifting in progress at the Ulta Beauty store in the Interstate Shopping Center in Ramsey, Police Detective Jaclyn Sabatelli said.

An employee gave officers descriptions of the two female suspects and the vehicle, a blue Jeep, that they fled in towards North Franklin Turnpike, Sabatelli said.

Officers located the vehicle near the Carlson Way exit and pulled it over. Inside the car were a male driver and two female passengers matching the description given by store management.

“Officers located in plain view items used to conceal merchandise from Ulta Beauty,” Sabatelli said. “During their on-scene investigation, officers located numerous cosmetic supplies and magnetic tools commonly used to remove security tags.”

Police recovered more than $3,700 in stolen merchandise, Sabatelli said.

The driver, Gerson Piminchumo-Campos, 36, of Paterson, was charged with Receiving Stolen Property and Burglary Tools, according to the detective.

The two passengers were identified as Guiomayra Bobadilla Llanos, 28, of Paterson, and Nayhely Medina Carrasco, 24, of Passaic, police said.

Both were charged with Receiving Stolen Property and Burglary Tools, while Bobadilla Llanos also faces an additional Shoplifting charge.

All three were transported to Bergen County Jail, where they await their first court appearance.

