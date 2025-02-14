37-Year-Old Man Pretending To Be Teen Video Chatted With Kids: Bergen County Prosecutor

Ryan J. McCaffery, of Ridge, NY became the center of an investigation last month when the Tenafly Police Department and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit regarding a sexual online chat conversation that occurred in 2022 between a juvenile victim under the age of 13 and an online stranger, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The suspect was purporting to be a juvenile but was suspected to be an adult male, Musella said. He reportedly used the name Asherkonlon2.

An investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Tenafly Police Department identified a second juvenile victim under the age of 13, who was also in contact with the same online stranger. Detectives determined that the stranger requested nude photos and engaged in sexual acts while video chatting with the victims.

Further investigation revealed that McCaffery was the adult communicating with the victims. On Jan. 17, with the coordination and assistance of the New York State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit, detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit and the Tenafly Police Department executed a search warrant at McCaffery's home in New York.

As a result of the investigation, McCaffery surrendered to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office on Feb. 14, where he was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault, two counts of third-degree child endangerment, and two counts of fourth-degree lewdness. McCaffery was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Bergen County Superior Court.

This investigation, led by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit, is continuing. Any parent or guardian who determines that their child received inappropriate communications from the online screen name “Asherkonlon2” should contact the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Tip Line at (201) 226-5532.

