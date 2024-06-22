3.5K Without Power In Rutherford Amid Brutal Heatwave

In Rutherford, 3,538 PSE&G customers were left in the dark after gusty winds swept through in the late-afternoon. The outage map shows a restoration time of 10:30 p.m.

Thunder continued to crack over surrounding towns as of 5:45 p.m.

According to the JCP&L outage map, nearly 4,000 residents were in the dark in Monmouth County, mostly in Atlantic Highlands. Most were concentrated in Navesink/Locust and Port Monmouth.

Approximately 1,800 were without power in Fair View, and others in Little Silver, approximately 525 in Rumson.

In Cranford, 460 residents had lost power as of 6 p.m., according to PSEG.

Temperatures had risen to the low 90s with heat index values of 101, according to the National Weather Service.

