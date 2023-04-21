$3.3M Frank Sinatra House Hits Jersey Shore Market

Sinatra's former Jersey Shore home is up for sale for $3.3 million, nearly $900,000 below Zillow's estimated value.

The eight-bedroom, four-bath home in Point Pleasant Beach, built in 1987, features 3,648 square feet of living area.

The unique beach property, adjoining the boardwalk and oceanfront, can entertain and sleep up to 25 people. And there's plenty of parking for guests with 10-plus spaces.

The main level features an open concept with sweeping water views from every window. The covered wraparound front porch offers beautiful panoramic views of the ocean as well as the Inlet.

Upstairs is known as the sanctuary, a versatile bedroom or living space with access to the balcony that offers seemingly endless views.

On the lower level is a spacious living room with a gorgeous coffered ceiling and a bar area, The home is listed by James H Ward of Keller Williams Realty Ocean Living.

