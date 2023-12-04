Fair 50°

$30K Mega Millions Winner Sold In Bergen County

A Mega Millions ticket winning $30,000 was sold in Bergen County.

<p>Rocklin's in Teaneck</p>

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Cecilia Levine
The ticket from the Tuesday, Nov. 28 drawing was sold at Rocklin's on Cedar Lane.

The winning numbers were 27, 37, 42, 59, 61, and the Mega Ball was 11.

