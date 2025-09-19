30+ Fire, Burn Reports Spark Massive Portable Charger Recall

Anker Innovations is recalling about 481,000 power banks, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday, Sept. 18. The lithium-ion batteries inside the devices can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

According to the CPSC, Anker has received 33 reports of fire and explosion incidents. Four people suffered minor burns, and one incident caused "significant property damage."

The recall applies to Anker power banks with model numbers A1647, A1652, A1257, A1681, and A1689. The devices are used to charge smartphones, laptops, and tablets.

The chargers were sold at Best Buy, Target, and online through major retailers like AliExpress, Amazon, eBay, TikTok, and Walmart. They were available between August 2023 and June 2025 for $30 to $50.

Customers should stop using the recalled power banks immediately. You can visit Anker's recall page to verify the serial number and register for a full refund or an Anker gift card.

To qualify, users must submit a photo showing the model number, serial number, their name, the date, and the word "recalled" written in permanent marker on the power bank. Anker will provide instructions for safely returning or disposing of the chargers.

This is the latest safety issue impacting Anker portable chargers. The company recalled about 1,158,000 PowerCore 10000 power banks in June.

The CPSC also asked people not to put recalled chargers in the trash or regular recycling bins. These batteries must be taken to a household hazardous waste facility and you should call your local site to confirm that it accepts recalled lithium-ion devices.

You can also learn more about Anker's recall by calling 800-988-7973.

