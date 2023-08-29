100 Dead Dogs Suspected At South Jersey Home, Child Turned Over To DCF, Parents Arrested: PD

Rebecca Halbach, 35, and Brandon Leconey, 32, have been arrested for endangering the welfare of a child and animal cruelty, after the harrowing discovery at their Evesham home on the 600 block of Main Street was made Monday, Aug. 28, police said.

Officers, called to the scene on reports of animal cruelty, found that the conditions in the home were extremely poor due to the amount of deceased animals throughout the home.

A juvenile was found to be living in the home and was removed by police due to the unhealthy conditions. The New Jersey Division of Child Protection & Permanency (DCP&P) was contacted and is investigating. The child is now in the care of DCP&P.

Another nine dogs were in serious condition and one had to be euthanized, Evesham police said on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Officers found 14 dogs were found to be living in the home, along with numerous cats and rabbits. Nine dogs have been transported to the Mt. Laurel Animal Hospital, with several in extremely poor health, police said.

The Evesham Township Police Department is currently working with the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office to process the scene.

Leconey was being held in Burlington County Jail. Halbach is currently being evaluated at the hospital for an unrelated medical condition, and she will be lodged in jail once she is cleared for incarceration.

Additional animal cruelty charges will be filed once the actual number of dogs can be determined, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.