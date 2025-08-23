3 NJ Residents Among 5 Killed In Horrific Tour Bus Crash In NY

The devastating incident on I-90 in Genesee County happened around midday Friday, Aug. 22.

The bus, owned by M&Y Tour Inc. of Staten Island, veered off the highway, overcorrected, and rolled down an embankment near Pembroke, according to New York State Police.

The bus was en route from Niagara Falls to New York City when it exited the roadway between exits 48A and 49.

The sudden correction caused the vehicle to overturn, ejecting and trapping several passengers, investigators said. Emergency crews from across the region responded, with some victims airlifted to hospitals in Buffalo, Rochester, and Batavia.

Authorities said that the driver, New York City resident Bin Shao, age 55, of Flushing, Queens, showed no signs of impairment, and the vehicle had no mechanical issues.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The five victims who lost their lives are:

Shankar Kumar Jha, age 65, of Madhu Bani, India

Pinki Changrani, age 60, of East Brunswick, New Jersey

Xie Hongzhuo, age 22, of Beijing, China, a Columbia University student in NYC

Zhang Xiaolan, age 55, of Jersey City, New Jersey

Jian Mingli, age 56, of Jersey City, New Jersey

The Red Cross Family Assistance Center in Buffalo has closed after all families made contact with passengers. Anyone with belongings to recover or information about the crash is urged to contact State Police at SP Batavia at 585-344-6200.

The investigation is ongoing, with multiple agencies assisting at the scene.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.