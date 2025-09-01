3 A.M. 911 Call Leads Cops To Man On Bergen County Bleachers With Stolen Knife: PD

At about 3:20 a.m., a 911 operator reported a male caller who said he was at a field before hanging up, Rutherford Police Chief John Russo said.

Lt. Craig Capoano traced the call near Memorial Field, dispatched officers, and monitored the field’s surveillance cameras, spotting the man later identified as Brian Smith of Union Beach, according to Russo.

Officers Thomas Kilroe, Courtney Dembowski, and Justin Finelli arrived to find Smith holding a knife. He complied with their commands and was taken into custody without incident, Russo said. The knife, found on the ground near Smith, was later reported stolen by a friend he had been staying with in Rutherford, according to Russo.

Smith was processed at police headquarters and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and theft. He was remanded to the Bergen County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing, and it is not yet known why Smith called 911, Russo said.

