3-Alarm Fire Tears Through Multiple Garfield Homes, Prosecutor Says

The blaze began around 12:16 p.m. at 568 Palisade Ave., according to Deputy Chief of Detectives Jeff Angermeyer of the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Following initial response and fire suppression efforts by the Garfield Police and Fire Departments, with mutual aid from surrounding communities, officials determined that the fire had spread to several nearby structures.

The Garfield Police and Fire Departments requested help from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Arson Squad, which responded to assist in the investigation.

“Local and county officials do ask that the public avoid the area to allow first responders and firefighters to continue their work,” Angermeyer said. “Police officers, fire investigators, and detectives will then need time to investigate the scene.”

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, under the direction of Chief Matthew Finck, and the Garfield Police Department, under the direction of Chief Joseph Delaney.

No further information was immediately available.

