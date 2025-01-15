2nd Alarm Fire Rips Through Bergen County Home

Firefighters responded to a home on the 600 block of First Street in Carlstadt around 8:30 p.m., the borough's fire department said.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy flames on the first floor of the home. Police officers assisted in evacuating the occupants while firefighters worked to combat the blaze under challenging conditions. The fire escalated to a second alarm, requiring additional personnel and resources.

The fire was contained and extinguished, preventing it from spreading to nearby structures.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Carlstadt Fire Department Bureau of Fire Safety. Further updates will be provided as more details become available.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.