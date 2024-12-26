Partly Cloudy 29°

$2M NJ Christmas Powerball: Back-To-Back Winners Both Sold In Garden State

A lucky New Jersey Lottery player scored $2 million in the Christmas Powerball drawing, matching five white balls and the multiplier, according to lottery officials.

 Photo Credit: geralt Pixabay
Cecilia Levine
The winning numbers from the Wednesday, Dec. 25 drawing were 15, 26, 27, 30, 35, with the Powerball 03 and Power Play 3X. The winning ticket was sold by Jackpot.com, a Middlesex County-based courier.

This $2 million prize comes just days after another $2 million Powerball win in the Friday, Dec. 20 drawing. That ticket was sold at Lucky 7 Deli, located at 397 Centre St., Nutley, in Essex County.

While nobody claimed the jackpot in Wednesday’s multi-state game, the grand prize has now grown to approximately $145 million for Saturday’s drawing.

Double Play Results:

For players who opted into the Double Play feature, the additional drawing did not produce a grand-prize winner Wednesday. The numbers drawn were 08, 29, 30, 47, 57, with the Double Play ball 01.

With New Jersey players hitting big wins twice in a week, excitement is building as the jackpot continues to climb. Check your tickets—you could be next!

