29 Detained Following Federal Raid On NJ Warehouse: Authorities

U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrived at Smart Logistics and Freight Solutions at 65 Patrick Ave. at 9 a.m. and took 29 people into custody, the Edison mayor's office said. Edison Police were notified by Homeland Security that they would be conducting an operation in the township, the mayor's office said.

Workers told the New York Times that 20 federal agents stormed the front door, while another group emerged from vehicles, blocking escape pathways. Several workers were injured, the Times reported.

The CBP told Univision it conducted a surprise inspection at a bonded warehouse and the operation was part of its routine efforts to verify compliance with customs, employment, and safety regulations with the goal of protecting the supply chain, American commerce, and public safety.

A Customs bonded warehouse is a building or other secured area in which imported dutiable merchandise may be stored, manipulated, or undergo manufacturing operations without payment of duty for up to 5 years from the date of importation.

Last month, Immigration and Customs Enforcement raided Alba Wine and Spirits in Edison, detaining more than 20 workers, PIX 11 reported.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.