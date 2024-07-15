$28M Estate Is NJ's Most Expensive Listing — And Perfect Fit For Movie Star

The sprawling 25,000-square-foot estate spanning 160 acres in Monmouth County is listed at $28 million, making it the most expensive listing in the Garden State.

The property at 318-322 Route 537 in Colts Neck is located approximately seven miles from the $1 billion Netflix production studios coming to the former Fort Monmouth campus.

The home's proximity to the new Netflix studios make it the perfect abode for a Hollywood star, according to listing agents Thomas Postilio and Walter "Mickey" Conlon, of Compass New Jersey.

Last year, the township was ranked the 23rd most expensive in the state by Property Shark. Various notable people have called Colts Neck "home," including rocker Bruce Springsteen, actress Queen Latifah, NASCAR driver Thomas Annunziata, and more.

The property was purchased in 1999 by its current owners, a CEO of a pharmaceutical company and his wife, who both have a passion for horses and horseback riding.

They built the estate, which was complete in 2007 and has been "impeccably maintained" ever since, the listing agents say.

A giant fountain welcome guests onto the property, which prominently features equestrian facilities including a 24-stall barn complete with riding facilities and even a rehabilitation center for injured horses, Conlon and Postilio said.

It has 7 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a 24-seat formal dining room, gourmet kitchen, lounge and eight-seat bar, great room, Olympic-sized swimming pool, and movie theater, according to the listing and the agents.

Click here for the complete listing fo 318-322 Route 537.

