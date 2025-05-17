At Least 28 Killed As Severe Storms, Tornadoes Tear Through Central, Eastern US

The event unfolded late Friday, May 16, into Saturday, May 17, leaving a path of destruction across Missouri, Kentucky, and Virginia. Officials say the death toll could rise as they assessed the damage.

Southeastern Kentucky has been particularly hard-hit, reporting 21 fatalities, according to CBS affiliate WKYT in Lexington.

Shortly after midnight on Saturday, the National Weather Service confirmed the presence of a “large, extremely dangerous” tornado that moved through lower Kentucky.

During this outbreak of severe weather, more than 700,000 homes and businesses across 12 states experienced power outages, according to data from poweroutage.us.

As of early Saturday afternoon, around 35,000 were without power in Virginia.

"Areas of Virginia have been hit hard by these storms," Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Friday night in a statement on social media. "Power crews are working tirelessly, and I’m deeply grateful for our first responders.

"Our prayers are with the families and communities affected. Please stay safe, follow local guidance, and check the weather before traveling."

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

