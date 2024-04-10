2.6 Aftershock Recorded In New Jersey 5 Days After Massive Earthquake

A 2.6 aftershock was recorded in Somerset County on Wednesday, April 10, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was recorded 5 km southwest of Gladstone, with more than 430 people telling the USGS they could feel something shaking.

The aftershocks come in the wake of a 4.8 earthquake that originated in Whitehouse Station and shook up the Northeast. In the first day after the earthquake, the USGS reported 23 aftershocks.

Aftershocks are smaller earthquakes that happen in the same general area during the days following a larger event or "mainshock," according to the USGS.

"They occur within 1-2 fault lengths away and during the period of time before the background seismicity level has resumed," the site says. "As a general rule, aftershocks represent minor readjustments along the portion of a fault that slipped at the time of the mainshock. The frequency of these aftershocks decreases with time."

The USGS said aftershocks can happen in the week following an earthquake, with a 50 percent probability of earthquakes with magnitudes above 3.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.