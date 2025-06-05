$25M Plan To Transform Bergen Town Center Site With 426 Apartments

JLL Capital Markets announced the sale of the Bergen Town Center Land Site, where a 426-unit multifamily complex will be developed along Forest Avenue near Route 4. The buyer was a joint venture between Russo Development, LLC and KRE Group. The site was sold by Urban Edge Properties, JLL said in the release.

The project will roll out in two phases: one with 166 units and the second with 260. Both will offer four stories of apartments over two to three levels of parking. The development will include two retail suites totaling 5,000 square feet and a Class A amenity package, JLL said.

Jersey Digs, who first reported the news, said that the lot is currently home to REI and parking lots.

Paramus Mayor Chris DiPiazza clarified that this development is not a new approval.

"The property is being sold, but it is NOT another 400 units being added to Paramus," DiPiazza said. "The malls were rezoned in the 2016 Master Plan and then the Nurseries as part of the Fair Share Housing agreement in 2020.

"These properties take years (decades even) to plan, develop, have residents. Once a property is approved (or allowed via zoning), you can’t ‘unapprove’ it.”

The site sits in one of the region’s busiest corridors, with access to Route 4, the Garden State Parkway, and Route 80. Within a three-mile radius, the average household income is $140,915, JLL said.

The sales and advisory team from JLL also included Senior Managing Directors Steve Simonelli and Michael Oliver, and Directors Elizabeth DeVesty and Austin Pierce.

