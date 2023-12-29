$25.8 Million Ticket Tops NJ Lotto Winners In 2023

A Pick-6 ticket sold in August in Point Pleasant netted one person $25.8 million. The ticket was sold at Quick Chek at 2307 Route 88 and the winning numbers were 10, 12, 21, 30, 38, and 45.

A trip to Soda King in Manaplan netted someone $7.3 million when they won Pick-6 in February. The winning numbers were 03, 07, 17, 18, 26 and 42.

In April, one Cash4Life ticket sold in West Orange matched the five white balls and the Cash Ball, splitting the $1,000 a day for life grand prize with a winner in Tennessee. The ticket was sold at B and B Liquors. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 08, 12, 16, 18 and 21. The Cash Ball was: 04.

A Mega Millions ticket sold online in New Jersey in October made one person a mega millionaire. The lucky winner took home $3 million when their ticket matched all five white balls drawn. The winning numbers were 12, 24, 46, 57, and 66.

