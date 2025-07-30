$255M Refinancing Secured For New 58-Story Journal Square High-Rise In Jersey City

JLL Capital Markets said it arranged the 12-year fixed-rate loan for Journal Squared III, the third and final tower in the Journal Squared project. The loan was secured on behalf of a joint venture between Kushner Real Estate Group (KRE) and National Real Estate Advisors, with funding provided by Pacific Life.

Located at 595 Pavonia Ave., the new tower sits next to the Journal Square PATH station and connects riders to Manhattan and Newark. The building opened in July 2024 and includes 598 luxury apartments with high-end features like chef-inspired kitchens, Bosch washer-dryers, and quartz countertops.

Journal Squared III also offers residents access to 100,000 square feet of shared amenities across the three towers — including swimming pools, fitness centers, a boxing ring, sky lounges, coworking spaces, fire pits, and even a recording studio.

"JSQ III’s exceptional amenity package, strategic location and strong lease-up drove significant lender interest to this refinance," said Thomas E. Didio, Jr. of JLL.

With all three towers now complete, the Journal Squared development delivers 2.3 million square feet of new mixed-use space and more than $900 million in investment to the growing Journal Square area.

“Completing Journal Squared is the culmination of a ten-year effort,” said Jonathan Kushner, president of KRE Group. “The project has helped reestablish Journal Square as a thriving, transit-connected neighborhood… and contributed to the area’s ongoing revitalization.”

The Journal Square redevelopment is part of a larger vision led by the Port Authority and Jersey City, aimed at drawing new housing, offices, retail, and entertainment to the neighborhood.

