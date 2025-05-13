25-Year-Old Knocked Unconscious In Brutal Beatdown Stemming From NJ Karaoke Bar Dispute: Cops

The attack happened just after 12:04 a.m. on Sunday, April 27, on Broad Avenue near Cleveland Place in Palisades Park, according to a news release issued by Palisades Park PD's Capt. George Beck.

Police said the incident began moments earlier with a dispute inside Soosanghan Pocha, a restaurant at 243 Broad Ave., which appeared to have ended.

The victim walked north on Broad Avenue when, unbeknownst to him, the other party followed and attacked him from behind, police said.

The suspect punched the victim 17 times and kicked him twice in the head as he lay unconscious, according to the department. The victim sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The Palisades Park Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect involved.

“The Palisades Park Police Department requests that anyone who can identify the actor depicted in the photographs/video or anyone with information regarding this incident contact Det. Sgt. Frank DeCicco at 201-944-0900 or fdecicco94@pppdnj.org,” police said.

