24-Year-Old Evading Cops Hit, Killed Bergen Toy Collector DA Says

Jason Jean-Joseph, of West Babylon, was arraigned on manslaughter, weapon possession, and related charges in Suffolk County Court on Thursday, Sept. 11, in the June crash that killed 29-year-old Hillel Fuld.

Fuld, originally from Teaneck and living in Wyandanch, was gravely injured around 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jun 13, near Wyandanch and Mount avenues, as Daily Voice reported.

Moments before the collision, a Suffolk County police officer attempted to stop Jean-Joseph’s 2018 BMW 5 Series. Instead of pulling over, he sped away with a suspended license, turned onto Wyandanch Avenue, and struck Fuld as he was walking along the roadway, according to prosecutors.

Fuld was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Following the impact, Jean-Joseph fled the scene and later abandoned his car in Babylon. He allegedly discarded a loaded 9mm pistol with a high-capacity magazine in a nearby wooded area, prosecutors said.

Over two months went by before he was arrested on Friday, Aug. 29.

“The victim’s life was tragically cut short because of the defendant’s alleged reckless and brazen behavior,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney. “It should have never happened. Pedestrians in Suffolk County deserve to feel safe when walking our streets.”

Jean-Joseph was ordered held on a $2.5 million bond, and had his driving privileges suspended. He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted on the top count.

Fuld, known to many as Lewis, was an avid toy collector, as documented on his Instagram page, which boasts over 500 photos of various collectibles and figurines.

His sister, Shaya Fuld, remembered his warmth and sense of humor in a Facebook tribute.

"He was the kindest soul I've ever known, genuinely, not just in the easy moments, but in the small, quiet ways that mattered," she said. "He had this way of knowing when someone needed a laugh, a break, or just a reminder that they weren’t alone."

