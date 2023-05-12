Overcast 58°

$2.25M Settlement Reached For Botched Hernia Surgery That Perforated Passaic County Man's Bowel

UPDATE: A Passaic County man whose bowel was perforated during hernia surgery, leading to severe and permanent complications, has reportedly reached a $2.25 million settlement of his medical malpractice suit.

St. Joseph's University Medical Center, Paterson
Jerry DeMarco
Vincent Dominianni, 54, of Totowa had the elective surgery in January 2019, the New Jersey Law Journal reports.

He returned to the hospital the next day complaining of pain, constipation and a bloated abdomen, it says.

The surgeon, Dr. Melissa Warta, ordered a CT scan and prescribed pain medications for what lawyers said she described as “normal post-operative findings" after an evaluation in the ER at St. Joseph's University Medical Center, according to the report.

Dominianni returned within 36 hours in septic shock, with low blood pressure and oxygen levels, leading to "altered mental status," the Law Journal reported.

He was intubated, given medication and returned to the operating room for bowel repair surgery, it says.

Dominianni remained hospitalized for eight months, during which he needed another 11 operations, the report says.

His injuries included "permanent short bowel syndrome, PTSD, nutritional deficiency, peritonitis, adhesions, and skin grafting to [the]abdominal wall," according to the lawsuit filed in Superior Court in Paterson.

SEE: $2.25 Million Settlement Reached for Premature Discharge and Missed Bowel Perforation

