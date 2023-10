Cameron Boyle, of Morris Plains, was heading north in a Honda when he lost directional control and ran off the roadway to the right, hitting a tree and concrete bridge support, New Jersey State Police Detective I Jeffrey Lebron said.

It happened at 3:44 a.m. on the northbound side, at milepost 63 in Hamilton Township, police said.

Boyle died in the accident, which remains under investigation.

