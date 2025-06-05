22 Grams Of Heroin, 6 Handguns, 24 Arrests: Prosecutor Announces Massive NJ Drug Bust

Numerous police departments and SWAT teams participated in the raid, which involved 14 search warrants throughout North Jersey, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel and Linden Police Chief David Hart said.

The raids were part of a comprehensive investigation by the Union County Intelligence and Narcotics Division and the Linden Police Department Narcotics Bureau targeting a drug distribution network operating mainly in Linden and Roselle, authorities said.

Items seized include $81,559 in cash, six handguns, 431 grams of cocaine, 2,149 prescription pills, 22 grams of suspected heroin and 127 grams of suspected methamphetamine, authorities said.

Those arrested ranged in age from their 20s to their 70s and were hit with numerous weapons and drug charges, including possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm while committing a controlled dangerous substance offense, authorities said.

Those arrested include:

Hamid Holloway, age 44, of East Orange

Steve Dale, age 42, of Elizabeth

Khylah Brown, age 28, of Elizabeth

Brian Perez, age 34, of Elizabeth

Diane Oreilly, age 64, of Roselle

Joel Coupaud, age 70, of Roselle

Michael Giles, age 44, of Roselle

Ildefonso Colon, age 28, of Roselle

Sean Kelly, age 32, of Elizabeth

Edward Fish Jr., age 46, of Plainfield

Jessica Montes-Bustillo, age 25, of Elizabeth

Anthony Brown, age 31, of Elizabeth

Eugene Doss, age 44, of Avenel

Jevaughn Brown, age 30, of Rahway

Naim Holloway, age 44, of East Orange

Federico Niditio, age 31, of Roselle

Tremain Chandler, age 52, of Roselle

Jhevante Davis, age 26, of Rahway

Dylan Cheong, age 32, of Linden

Adelson Berlus, age 34, of Elizabeth

Bruce Toomer, age 58, of Perth Amboy

Raiford Boone, age 51, of Jersey City

Reginald Locke, age 57, of Elizabeth

William Fish, age 55, of Roselle

Corey Milligan, age 56, of Roselle

